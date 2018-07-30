

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are issuing a warning after a man suffered serious injuries from an electric shock while allegedly breaking into an industrial building.

Officers responded to the building located in the 6600 block of Hawthorn Drive regarding an injured person on Monday around 12:20 a.m.

Police say an adult male suffered serious injuries consistent with being electrocuted.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigation determined that a fresh hole had been cut in a fence leading to a nearby electrical transformer.

Police say officers found evidence suggesting that the injured man had been in the process of stealing wires and metal from the business when he was electrocuted.

Charges anticipated against the injured Windsor man include break and enter and possession of break and enter tools.

Windsor police are reminding the community of the extreme dangers associated with entering an electrical compound without authorization. People have lost their lives in the past from attempting similar acts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.