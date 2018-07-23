

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly performed an indecent act near two teen girls at Ford Test Track.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating two separate incidents which may involve the same suspect.

Police say the incidents took place on different dates, during the same time period and in the same general area with similar suspect descriptions.

On July 12, around 3 p.m., two teen girls were seated on a bench at Ford Test Track and observed a male also seated nearby.

The girls felt uncomfortable and moved to a different area in the park. Police say the suspect followed them and was observed performing an indecent act.

On July 18, at 7 p.m., police say it appears that the same suspect attended Ford Test Track.

He was seen riding a bicycle around a teenage female. The girl became uncomfortable and became upset.

Police say it was observed by a witness who confronted the suspect. The suspect subsequently fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white man, late teens or 20's, 6'0, muscular build, with brown short hair and scruffy facial hair.

The suspect was seen riding a red/copper coloured mountain bicycle, eastbound on Milloy Street and then southbound, possibly on Aubin Road. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.