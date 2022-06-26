Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crash

A 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.

Police say officers responded to the collision scene in the area of Garden Path and Balmoral Road Saturday evening.

Officers found the vehicle a short distance away on Baldoon Road.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and arrested for impaired driving.

While in the back of the police cruiser, the man started spitting in the backseat, police say.

Police say the driver blew nearly twice the legal limit while back at police headquarters.

Officers charged the man with operation while impaired, operation while impaired – blood alcohol level 80-plus, and mischief under $5,000.

He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to remain and failing to give required information and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He has been released pending a future court date.