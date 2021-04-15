WINDSOR, ONT. -- While a study into streamlining operations at multiple airports across the country continues, Nav Canada has confirmed the YQG control tower is here to stay.

Nav Canada issued a news release Thursday stating that it will maintain air traffic control service to the communities involved in the study after consultations with airlines, airports, industry associations and local officials.

“Stakeholder engagement is at the heart of Nav Canada’s aeronautical study process. The valuable input we have received indicates that a balanced approach is warranted as the industry navigates the ongoing pandemic. We are proactively taking these steps to maintain a consistent level of service as the aviation industry and our many partners shift their focus to recovery,” said Ray Bohn, president and CEO.

In fall 2020, Nav Canada launched 29 studies in Windsor, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Regina and other Canadian cities in an effort to “safety streamline its operations,” and in January, Windsor air traffic controls received notice they could lose their jobs

Local politicians and officials spoke out against the potential loss of the YQG tower noting Windsor’s airport recently experienced a banner year in 2019 with 383,000 passengers – a 300 per cent increase over 2009.

“We wanted to continue to build on economic potential that the airport offers and so today at least we have good news we can take to the airlines that we’re talking with, and the perspective tenants that we’re talking with that we have some certainty that the tower will remain in operation which is great news,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. “It’s a win today but we’ll remain vigilant for the future.”

The release says the studies are still in progress, but will now be considering other alternatives to safely update operations including changes to operating hours.

“Nav Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to safety, and any changes to the delivery of our services will be first and foremost evaluated in this context,” the release said. “The Company will continue to provide the air navigation services required to support industry today and throughout recovery.”

The company will be undertaking a “Notice of Proposal process” to offer stakeholders to chance to give feedback on Nav Canada’s specific recommendations.