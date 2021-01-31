WINDSOR, ONT. -- Air traffic controllers at Windsor’s International Airport have received notice they may lose their jobs.

Nav Canada sent out “Letters of Vulnerability” to employees on Jan. 14 indicating the company’s intent to change the level of service at the facility

Nav Canada is currently reviewing services at seven air traffic control towers to determine whether flight service stations are necessary.

If Windsor’s tower is deemed unessential, it will take six months before the notices come into effect.

In the event the studies do not support a change, surplus letters would be rescinded.

“Given the current financial pressures, Nav Canada must act promptly to safely streamline operations,” Nav Canada representatives said in a statement sent to CTV News Saturday. “These difficult decisions have not been taken lightly.”

There is concern that if Nav Canada removes the tower controllers, less commercial air traffic will fly to Windsor due to safety concerns.