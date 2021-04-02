Advertisement
Ages 60-plus can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine
Published Friday, April 2, 2021 9:34AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- As of Friday, adults 60-plus, born in 1961 or earlier will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Windsor-Essex region.
Locations include:
• The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre
• The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC)
• The St. Clair College SportsPlex
• Windsor Hall (former Windsor Star building)
• Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg
Vaccinations at all of the above clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.
