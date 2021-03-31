Advertisement
Increase in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 9:34AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 31, 2021 9:55AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,891 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,159 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 27 cases are still under investigation.
The health unit says 70 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of one from Tuesday.
There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.
