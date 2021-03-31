WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,891 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,159 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

27 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says 70 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of one from Tuesday.

There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

More coming.