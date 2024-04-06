After a limo collision ended his career 27 years ago, former Detroit Red Wing meets with Canadian fans for 'once-in-a-lifetime' visit

For the first time since a major limousine collision abruptly ended his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings alumni and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Konstantinov made a visit across the Ambassador Bridge to Canada.

The collision happened on June 13, 1997 — just six days after Konstantinov hoisted the Stanley Cup for the Red Wings.

Konstantinov, 57, survived the crash but relies on professional home care and a wheelchair for mobility.

Fans in Windsor, Ont. were able to meet the NHL legend Saturday at the Caboto Club during the Rose City Comic Convention. He was welcomed by 10 youth hockey players from the Windsor-Essex region during a special stick ceremony.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said 11-year-old Mick Matte.

Mick's father Rob added one of his most memorable moments as a hockey fan was seeing the Detroit Red Wings win another Stanley Cup in 1998.

"When Steve Yzerman gave Vladdie the cup, it was really emotional. I think they fought for Vladdie that year because of everything that happened the year before," said Rob.

He added Konstantinov has served as a big inspiration to his family.

"It's important for people to realize you can't take everything for granted. It's important to keep working and fighting. Vladdie is all of those things so it was nice to show that to my boy," said Rob.

Mick's mother, Mikki Balestrini, said meeting Konstantinov was "near and dear to my heart."

"We just watched on YouTube when Yzerman retired and Vladdie was there. We were telling our boys about their trials and tribulations so it was a learning experience for all of us," said Balestrini.

Joel Ramirez, 27, said meeting Konstantinov was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

"I was born in 1997 so I never got to see him play. But he's my idol. I never thought I'd have the opportunity to see him in person so I'm honestly starstruck," said Ramirez, who started playing hockey in the first grade.

"He's the reason I started playing,” he said. “So this means the world to me."

But Saturday wasn't just an opportunity to meet a sports legend. For fans such as Ramirez, Konstantinov is a symbol of perseverance and strength.

"He's still pushing and living his life. He's never let anything stop him. So I never let anything stop me as well,” he said.

Konstantinov has been doing meet-and-greet signings in the United States. But according to his care workers who were by his side Saturday, meeting Canadian fans renewed his level of excitement.

"This morning, he woke up a little earlier than usual," explained John Yu.

Another one of Konstantinov‘s care workers said meeting with fans has been "therapeutic" for him.

"It's been nice to see that side of him," said Angela Martin.

Konstantinov's speech is limited to just a few words when answering questions because of the brain injuries he endured in the limousine collision 27 years ago.

But he was able to get out one important message to his fans.

"Be good and play well," said Konstantinov.