After a limo collision ended his career 27 years ago, former Detroit Red Wing meets with Canadian fans for 'once-in-a-lifetime' visit
For the first time since a major limousine collision abruptly ended his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings alumni and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Konstantinov made a visit across the Ambassador Bridge to Canada.
The collision happened on June 13, 1997 — just six days after Konstantinov hoisted the Stanley Cup for the Red Wings.
Konstantinov, 57, survived the crash but relies on professional home care and a wheelchair for mobility.
Fans in Windsor, Ont. were able to meet the NHL legend Saturday at the Caboto Club during the Rose City Comic Convention. He was welcomed by 10 youth hockey players from the Windsor-Essex region during a special stick ceremony.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said 11-year-old Mick Matte.
Mick's father Rob added one of his most memorable moments as a hockey fan was seeing the Detroit Red Wings win another Stanley Cup in 1998.
"When Steve Yzerman gave Vladdie the cup, it was really emotional. I think they fought for Vladdie that year because of everything that happened the year before," said Rob.
He added Konstantinov has served as a big inspiration to his family.
"It's important for people to realize you can't take everything for granted. It's important to keep working and fighting. Vladdie is all of those things so it was nice to show that to my boy," said Rob.
Mick's mother, Mikki Balestrini, said meeting Konstantinov was "near and dear to my heart."
"We just watched on YouTube when Yzerman retired and Vladdie was there. We were telling our boys about their trials and tribulations so it was a learning experience for all of us," said Balestrini.
Joel Ramirez, 27, said meeting Konstantinov was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
"I was born in 1997 so I never got to see him play. But he's my idol. I never thought I'd have the opportunity to see him in person so I'm honestly starstruck," said Ramirez, who started playing hockey in the first grade.
"He's the reason I started playing,” he said. “So this means the world to me."
But Saturday wasn't just an opportunity to meet a sports legend. For fans such as Ramirez, Konstantinov is a symbol of perseverance and strength.
"He's still pushing and living his life. He's never let anything stop him. So I never let anything stop me as well,” he said.
Konstantinov has been doing meet-and-greet signings in the United States. But according to his care workers who were by his side Saturday, meeting Canadian fans renewed his level of excitement.
"This morning, he woke up a little earlier than usual," explained John Yu.
Another one of Konstantinov‘s care workers said meeting with fans has been "therapeutic" for him.
"It's been nice to see that side of him," said Angela Martin.
Konstantinov's speech is limited to just a few words when answering questions because of the brain injuries he endured in the limousine collision 27 years ago.
But he was able to get out one important message to his fans.
"Be good and play well," said Konstantinov.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
'She jumped from the window,' Woman describes how daughter escaped house fire
Viola Spells says her daughter told her she was able to escape the house fire by climbing out a window.
Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at demonstration in The Hague
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, for several hours on Saturday.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Hydro explosion leaves two workers injured, customers without power
A flashover explosion inside a hydro vault early Saturday morning sent two workers to hospital and left hundreds of customers around the Port Lands area without power for hours, according to Toronto Fire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Suspects resist arrest, crash into apartment building in Hanover: police
Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.
-
One person killed in Brant county collision
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.
London
-
Still need a pair of glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse? CTV News London has got you covered
With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses. But if you need still a pair of glasses, we’ve got you covered.
-
No criminal charges to be laid after LPS cruiser collides with cyclist in central London, Ont.
No criminal charges will be laid after a cyclist was injured after being struck by a London police cruiser near the city’s core last December, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Friday.
-
'You never know what the issue or the challenge is going to be': Competitive climbers hope to rise above the competition in London, Ont.
More than 200 of the top rope climbers in the province gathered in London this weekend. They are at the Junction Climbing Centre for the Ontario Climbing Federation’s Roped Climbing Provincial Championships.
Barrie
-
Royal Canadian Navy visits Collingwood for unique training operation
The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.
-
Barrie Colts force a game six with shutout win against Oshawa
The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.
-
Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returns to Tiffin Conservation Area
The annual Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returned to the Tiffin Conservation Area on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating sudden death in the north end
Timmins police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s north end this week.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
-
Sudbury police arrest man for recent sexual assault in city’s Donovan community
Greater Sudbury Police Services says it has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the April 1 incident where a person was reportedly sexually assaulted.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Maple Weekend 2024: Ontarians head to the bush for sweet celebrations
It is Maple Weekend in Ontario and events are scheduled across the province to celebrate the region’s favourite pancake topping.
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
Ottawa
-
Off-duty Ottawa police officer facing impaired driving charges following 2-vehicle collision
The Ottawa Police Service says one of its officers has been placed on administrative duties after getting involved in a two-vehicle collision while off-duty on March 17.
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
-
Planning a summer trip? Ottawa Travel and Vacation Show returns this weekend
The Shaw Centre was abuzz Saturday as the 27th annual Travel and Vacation Show made its return to Ottawa.
Toronto
-
The peak of the total solar eclipse will last longer in some Ontario cities than others. Here's what you need to know
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
-
'Violent altercation' leaves man dead in North York, homicide investigation underway
A man is dead following what police are describing as a 'violent altercation' in North York Saturday morning.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Mississauga crash
One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a Saturday morning crash in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
-
'Are we dead?' piece of pothole crashes into Montreal West Island couple's windshield on highway
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
-
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue grocery store to close on April 20
The Ami Marche grocery store in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will close after its owners were unable to find a solution to the economic straights of the West Island store.
Winnipeg
-
21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
'Only seemed right': Andrew Harris retiring as Winnipeg Blue Bomber
Hometown hero and four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris is retiring.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
-
'We deserve the truth': 16-year-old's family learning about his final day during manslaughter trial
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
-
Federal minister says nuclear power is key part of renewable energy expansion
The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries if it doesn't consider all options for renewable electricity, which he says include nuclear power.
Calgary
-
School stories, art, teach kids about organ donation for Humboldt Broncos' Green Shirt Day
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
-
More than 300 athletes from across Alberta competing in lifesaving championships in Calgary
Over 300 athletes from 15 different clubs across Alberta are competing this weekend in the 2024 Alberta and Northwest Territories Pool Lifesaving Championships and Junior games at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Calgary.
-
Hockey players aim to set Guiness record in Chestermere
Hockey players are on ice in Chestermere, playing a game that started Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
-
Cathedral neighbourhood residents voicing support for lower speed limit
Residents of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood are voicing support for a lower speed limit.
-
Sask. students gain online access to high school transcripts
Starting this summer, high school and Adult 12 students in Saskatchewan will have access to their transcripts online.
Vancouver
-
Woman stabs taxi driver with needle, steals cab: Mission RCMP
Mounties in Mission say a woman assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle on Friday night, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
-
Vehicle plunges into Fraser River, driver's whereabouts unknown
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
-
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
-
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Atlantic
-
'Women are getting paid and they're playing their favourite sport': recent women’s sports shattering viewing records
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
-
The largest cheerleading event in Atlantic Canada hits Halifax
Months of preparation and planning all comes together in a two-and-a-half minute routine at the 2024 CheerExpo National Championship in Halifax, where teams are competing for a chance to appear at the World Cheer Championships.
-
Nation-wide rallies held against fossil fuel investment, climate crisis
Around 25 people gathered in Moncton Saturday to bring awareness to fossil fuels investments, climate change and Indigenous land rights.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.