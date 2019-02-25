

A bad day for house fires in Windsor as two people are displaced after a blaze on Curry Avenue.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at 926 Curry Ave.

Both residents made it out of the home safely.

Fire officials with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services believe it started in the kitchen at the back of the house and caused extensive smoke and fire damage in excess of $80,000.

The fire has been deemed accidental by investigators.