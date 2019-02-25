Fire causes $100K damage at Windsor duplex, second fire under investigation
Fire trucks and emergency responders filled Drouillard Road near Alice Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 5:15PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 6:24PM EST
The cause of a fire near Ford City has been deemed accidental.
Windsor firefighters and paramedics responded to a duplex at 1709 Drouillard Rd. at Alice St. at around 11 a.m. Monday.
Three people living in the upper floor of the home escaped safely, but a total of four people have been displaced due to the fire.
Officials say one firefighter was treated at the scene for a cut to the hand.
Investigators blame the fire on an overloaded electrical circuit.
Damage has been estimated at $110,000.
Windsor fire officials are also investigating a second fire early Monday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. at 465 Crawford Ave near University Ave W
Investigators continue to look for a cause.