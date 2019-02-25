

The cause of a fire near Ford City has been deemed accidental.

Windsor firefighters and paramedics responded to a duplex at 1709 Drouillard Rd. at Alice St. at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Three people living in the upper floor of the home escaped safely, but a total of four people have been displaced due to the fire.

Officials say one firefighter was treated at the scene for a cut to the hand.

Investigators blame the fire on an overloaded electrical circuit.

Damage has been estimated at $110,000.

Windsor fire officials are also investigating a second fire early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at 465 Crawford Ave near University Ave W

Investigators continue to look for a cause.