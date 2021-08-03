Advertisement
Accidental electrical fire on Tecumseh Road East causes $75,000 in damages
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 9:32AM EDT
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say an accidental vehicle fire has caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.
Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East Tuesday around 6:20 a.m.
Officials asked residents to stay clear of the area. The blaze was out quickly and firefighters began working on overhaul.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
A fire investigator attended the scene and deemed the blaze accidental caused by electrical with damage estimated at $75,000.