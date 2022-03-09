A local youth services organization is moving to a better location to serve Windsor-Essex

Screenshot of Youth Diversion website in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Courtesy ecyouthdiversion.ca) Screenshot of Youth Diversion website in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Courtesy ecyouthdiversion.ca)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver