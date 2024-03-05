'A disaster waiting to happen': Windsor dog owners urged to leash up amid increase of attacks
WARNING: This article contains an image some readers may find graphic
Dog owners in Windsor, Ont. are being urged to keep their canines on a leash and under control as the number of dog attacks in the city increases.
Forest Glade resident and dog owner Erica McKenzie said she was bitten by a German shepherd last week one day after her neighbour was also attacked by an off-leash dog in Forest Glade Optimist Park.
“I feel like it's just a disaster waiting to happen,” said McKenzie, who said there’s been a steady rise in the number of unleashed dogs in the park.
“I grew up playing in this park. I walked all my dogs in this park. It’s the first time this has ever happened to me and it's sort of the trauma of that makes me very, I was already on edge to begin with because of the number of dogs off-leash, but now I'm just, I don't want to be in this park unless I absolutely have to,” she said.
McKenzie is worried there are many children who play in the park as the weather improves and said the trails are ideal for dog walkers in the neighbourhood.
“I’m worried that this could escalate,” she said. “It's getting worse. I'm a dog lover. I'm not trying to target large dogs or anybody's dog. It's just…all I'm asking is please keep your dog on a leash.”
Others, like Forest Glade resident Gabriela Hutar said they’re terrified to take their small dogs for walks in the park out of concern of an attack or engaging with confrontational dog owners.
“Yes, it's very scary here,” Hutar said.
Injuries sustained by Erica McKenzie show her recent dog bite injury sustained in Windsor, Ont. in February 2024. (Source: Erica McKenzie)Hutar recalled a situation where she and her four-year-old dog Charlie were recently accosted.
“There was a dog going after me. So I grabbed him [Charlie] and I screamed so hard. I think I scared the dog because he stopped like this and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I scared him more than he scared me,’” she told CTV News Windsor.
“I was really afraid,” she added.
Craig Robertson, the city’s manager of licensing and enforcement, said there have been 17 reports of dog bites or attacks to Windsor police so far this year, and noted there were 70 reported incidents in 2023.
“We've seen an increase in dog bites and attacks,” Robertson said. “The city does have a by-law, a dog control by-law that requires owners to leash their dog. The leash should be no more than three meters in length. That's what's considered control under the bylaw.”
Robertson explained, “Voice command is not control or special snacks for your dogs is not control. It must be leashed. The only time the dog can be unleashed is if it's contained in your own yard or if it's over at one of our city parks that has leash free zones out there.”
Windsor currently has six off-leash dog parks within city limits: Ford Test Track Dog Park at 3001 Seminole Dr., Optimist Memorial Dog Park at 1075 Ypres Blvd., Remington Booster Dog Park at 701 Edinborough St., Elizabeth Kishkon Dog Park at 1415 Banwell Rd., Oakwood Dog Park at 2401 Pulford St. and Malden Dog Park at 4200 Malden Rd.
A by-law sign posted in Windsor, Ont.'s Forest Glade Optimist Park is seen on March 5, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Robertson said penalties are hefty ranging from $650 to $5,000 but admitted enforcement can be difficult.
“When responding to complaints our bylaw officers do have some challenges in that they only have specific powers. So sometimes it can be a challenge with getting cooperation from a dog owner to obtain ID. So usually our role out there is to educate and just ensure that people are leashing their dogs properly,” he said.
He continued, “Most of our officers, we utilize our provincial legislation called the Dog Owners Liability Act. And what that does is it gives us special powers where we can order destruction of a dog based on the type of attack and bite. We can also impose sanctions on dog owners to pay restitution. We can put conditions on a dog, or that they never own a dog ever again, or put sanctions on the dog if it is going to remain in the municipality. So it’s pretty serious stuff if you’re not leashing your dog, so again just encouraging people to comply with a simple rule of putting a leash on your dog.”
Robertson added if people are confronted with a dog attack or bite situation to contact Windsor police.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
'Parrot fever' outbreak in Europe has led to deaths of five people
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Super Tuesday: No cyber threats to elections on Super Tuesday, cybersecurity official says
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their lives
A couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
-
Region of Waterloo urges 'patience' as road construction season resumes
The Region of Waterloo is preparing for another season of road construction. Here are some of the major projects drivers will want to avoid.
London
-
Bus driver charged following school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
A careless driving charge has been laid against a bus driver after a school bus carrying 40 elementary school students rolled over south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning.
-
Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman
It was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.
-
By-law to ban public display of graphic anti-abortion posters returned to city staff for revisions
A political push at London City Hall to forbid the public display of graphic imagery will take more time.
Barrie
-
Suspect wanted in connection with downtown Bradford stabbing
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Bradford late last week.
-
Student critically injured after incident in high school parking lot
Police are investigating after a student in Bradford was seriously injured in the school's parking lot on Tuesday.
-
Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
-
Snow levels at record lows in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.
Ottawa
-
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
-
Ottawa police seek to ID suspect in construction site thefts
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into several construction sites and stealing tools and copper wire.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.
It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
-
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says 'it's time' for Bank of Canada to start lowering interest rates
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the people 'need a break' from high interest rates, a day before the Bank of Canada announcement.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
-
Two new units at MUHC aim to ease overcrowding, shorten recovery times
The McGill University Health Centre has announced two new units to ease overcrowding in emergency rooms and improve post-operative care. The Montreal General Hospital is now home to a day centre and specialized recovery unit.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
15-year-old arrested for bringing 'air-soft replica gun' to school in Cape Breton
Cape Breton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after they brought an ‘air-soft replica gun’ to Sydney Academy on Tuesday.
-
Halifax Wanderers unveil jerseys for the 2024 season
The Halifax Wanderers have revealed what they will be wearing for the 2024 season.
Winnipeg
-
-
Teen wanted in Pukatawagan shooting arrested
Police in Pukatawagan, Man. were looking for two young suspects they believe were involved in a string of incidents last week, including a shooting.
-
No more sequels: Transcona video rental store set to close after 40 years
For people of a certain age, watching a movie at home was a multi-step process –you had to get into your car, and drive to a video rental place.
Calgary
-
Businesses forced to relocate or shutter ahead of Eau Claire Market demolition
Calgary's Eau Claire Market is scheduled for demolition this summer to make way for the eventual construction of a CTrain station on site, and many businesses housed by the building are scrambling.
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spread
Alberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
Edmonton
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
A Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Children escape injury following school bus collision on Yellowhead Trail
A collision on a major north Edmonton road involving a school bus tied up rush-hour traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Social agency finding Edmonton homeless not 'utilizing shelters more' as province lauds camp crackdowns
The Alberta government says the police crackdown on homeless camps in downtown Edmonton has been a success so far, but one social agency serving the homeless disagrees.
Vancouver
-
Restaurant's hefty fine for dancing customers sparks discussion on updating B.C. liquor laws
Tucked away on Commercial Drive, Loula’s Taverna is a little Greek oasis in the heart of East Vancouver. And the restaurant was recently fined $10,000 for allowing patrons to dance.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.