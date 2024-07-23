911 hang up call leads to arrest of wanted man

Chatham-Kent police say that a 911 hang up call led to the arrest of a wanted man.

Police attended a residence on Westcourt Boulevard for a 911 hang up call at 11:32 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and confirmed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court in relation to several criminal offences.

The 41-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. He is currently facing the following charges: mischief under $5000, break-and-enter, and two counts of failing to attend court.