80 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 477 people.

The health unit says 530 cases are currently active.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,373 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

24 cases are community acquired

33 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

18 Workplaces

4 Community Outbreaks

9 Schools

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED