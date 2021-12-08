80 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 477 people.
The health unit says 530 cases are currently active.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,373 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 24 cases are community acquired
- 33 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 18 Workplaces
- 4 Community Outbreaks
- 9 Schools
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 337,956 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 18,960 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 318,996 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 39,386 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 696,338 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.3% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.