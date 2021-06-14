WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 433 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,729 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,187 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case are community acquired

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel related outside of North America

2 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,918 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: