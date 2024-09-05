WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $8,400 worth of drugs seized by Essex County OPP

    Source: Essex County OPP. Source: Essex County OPP.
    The Essex County OPP have seized $8,400 worth of illicit drugs, around $2,000 in stolen property and just less than $300 in cash following a search warrant in Leamington.

    On Aug. 22, the warrant was executed at a home on Russell Street.

    As a result, a 46-year-old Kingsville woman has been charged with several drug related charges, careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

    In a news release, police mentioned another person was charged, however no further details have been released.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

