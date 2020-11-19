WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 77-year-old Lakeshore man is facing sex-related charges after he allegedly kissed a young girl against her will.

Essex County OPP identified and charged the individual involved in the incident on Nov. 12 on Broadway Street in Belle River.

At about 6 p.m., police say a young girl was riding her bicycle when she was approached by an elderly man walking. The man stopped the victim and engaged her in conversation.

The man allegedly then proceeded to kiss the girl several times against her will. The youth pushed past the man and left the area, reporting the incident to her parents.

On Tuesday, a member of the public contacted police saying they had seen an individual matching the description of the suspect depicted in a recently released composite sketch.

Members of the OPP attended and following an investigation, arrested the identified individual.

Saleem Hirmiz, 77, of Lakeshore is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Dec. 16

He is charged with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference.