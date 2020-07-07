WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Two cases are in the community and one new case is in the agri-farm sector. Two people work in Michigan, including one who is a healthcare worker. One case is still under investigation.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,678 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 1038 people who have recovered.

There are outbreaks at five workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, two agricultural facilities in Leamington and two agricultural facilities in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are three long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Riverside Place, Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.

