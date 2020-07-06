WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Four cases are in the community and three are still under investigation.

As of Monday, there are 1,672 confirmed cases in the region, including 998 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there are outbreaks at five workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington that moved into outbreak status over the weekend.

There are two workplace outbreaks at agricultural facilities in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are three long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Riverside Place, Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.