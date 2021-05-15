WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,063 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,289 people who have recovered.

Breakdown of new cases:

11 cases are community acquired

26 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are still under investigation

Outbreaks in the region:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with three people are in the ICU.

There are 353 cases considered active, of those cases 200 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 153 are non-VOC.

According to the health unit website, 1,364 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: