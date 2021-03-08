WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,200 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,545 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

21 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

17 are still being investigated.

The health unit says 262 cases are considered active. There are 39 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 10 people in the ICU.

There are 13 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreaks, one retirement home and two school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel and Bellewood Public School.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 393 people.