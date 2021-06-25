Advertisement
5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Friday, June 25, 2021 9:41AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 10:11AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,795 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,305 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case is community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 3 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,948 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 271,047 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 403,306 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 73.9 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 38 per cent of adults 18 years or older are fully vaccinated with two doses