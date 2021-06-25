WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,795 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,305 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case is community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

3 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,948 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: