Five area beaches are on the “not recommended” list after samples taken from the water Monday showed high e. Coli levels.

Cedar Island, Colchester, Mettawas, West Belle River and Sandpoint Beaches all have signed posted reminding people to stay out of the water.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit samples water quality at beaches on Mondays throughout the summer, but ask people to use their own judgment on the weekend as beaches previously cleared for swimming can present high e. Coli levels by later in the week depending on the temperature, weather and wave activity.

According to the health unit, Cedar Beach, Seacliff Beach and Point Pelee's north west beach are all safe for swimming.