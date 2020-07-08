WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 45 in the agri-farm sector.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,725 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 1,102 people who have recovered.

The health unit says one local healthcare worker tested positive for the virus and one new case is still under investigation.

There are outbreaks at five workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, two agricultural facilities in Leamington and two agricultural facilities in Kingsville.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the new agri-farm cases are at facilities they are already monitoring.

“It’s at two different farms, but those farms already have cases,” says Ahmed.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are three long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Riverside Place, Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.