LANSING, MICH. -- Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 6,000.

The state health department says there have been 6,005 deaths and another 246 that are probable. Michigan reported 30 new deaths Tuesday.

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and Detroit account for 75% of Michigan's deaths. The state reported 454 new confirmed virus cases, one of the highest daily totals in recent weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warns that she could order new restrictions. Whitmer says it's "the last thing" anyone wants.