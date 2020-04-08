40-year-old Chatham man killed in collision with train
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:01AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:02AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police say that a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after he was struck by a train in downtown Chatham.
The collision occurred around 6 a.m. near the King Street and William Street crossing.
Police say a pedestrian entered the tracks and was then struck by the train.
The 40-year-old Chatham man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.