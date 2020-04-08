LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police say that a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after he was struck by a train in downtown Chatham.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. near the King Street and William Street crossing.

Police say a pedestrian entered the tracks and was then struck by the train.

The 40-year-old Chatham man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.