WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex,

According to numbers released by the health unit on Wednesday, the region has 1,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 656 people who have recovered.

The health unit says all of the new cases are in workers at local agri-farms.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they will soon be disclosing the names of workplaces with two or more cases of COVID-19.

“If there has been two or more employees at a workplace within a reasonable period of time,” says Ahmed. “We will be sharing the information with the community.”

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is one long-term care facility still experiencing an outbreak. The WECHU is monitoring an outbreak at Country Village Long-Term Care home, where one staff member has tested positive.

