320 new and upgraded LTC beds coming to Essex County
A ground-breaking day for long-term care in our region. “This is huge,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey, who flashed a big smile during Friday’s event.
“The municipality of Lakeshore has worked very hard to ensure that we met all the milestones and we were able to be good partners in making sure that this day happens,” said Bailey.
A new 160-bed long-term care facility will cost the province, municipality, and Riverdale Living $70 million, and feature 85 new and 75 upgraded beds.
Once complete, it will replace the Tilbury Manor Nursing Home, which was built in the 1960's.
“To think that we will be well looked after and we will have our own rooms and our own bathtub. That's what excites me,” said Tilbury Manor resident Carmel Lettenvichler.
The construction of the home in Lakeshore is part of a plan to bring 1,120 new and upgraded long-term care beds to Windsor-Essex by 2028. About 125 new workers will be needed, bringing the staff total to about 200.
“The ratio of staff to patient, the exact number, about 8-to-1,” said Dan Argiros, CEO of Riverdale Living.
Paul Calandra, minister of Long-Term Care, said care should hit the provincial standard of four hours per patient a day by the time the facility opens.
He also said the pandemic has changed the way homes are now being built.
“All of the lessons of the pandemic are built into the new homes,” said Calandra. “They're built around 32 person units for instance. Separate dining rooms. Infection prevention and control built right into the home.”
Bailey said the home is expected to open in 2025 and will be part of the transformation of County Road 22, “We have the urban corridor design coming forward along this County Road 22 segment. You'll begin seeing the active transportation with walkers and bikes along the side and a real home kind of community approach, so this home fits very nicely into that vision.”
A second new facility will be built in Leamington. The 160-bed home will also be built for $70 million, replacing Franklin Gardens. It will feature 40 new and 120 upgraded beds. “Leamington will be built on the same site as the existing facility so it's a slightly different construction program. It'll be built three month after this one is completed,” said Argiros.
