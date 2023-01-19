$30-million to expand vital services at Windsor Regional Hospital

Some long-awaited funding has arrived for Windsor Regional Hospital.

While plans continue to move forward for the new acute care hospital for the region, the current, aging facility is getting approximately $30-million in provincial funding for improved cancer and cardiac treatment.

"Thank you to the Ford government for moving these important projects forward for our hospital and most importantly for the cardiac and cancer patients we serve in our region,” said hospital President and CEO David Musyj. “These are long-awaited developments for Windsor-Essex promised a decade or more ago which, along with recent approval to expedite the process to a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital for our region, will modernize and vastly improve our goal of providing timely and efficient access to quality care."

As heard on AM800's The Morning Drive with Mike and Lisa, the money will be used to renovate the cardiac catheterization lab — where patients receive angiograms, angioplasties and other minimally invasive cardiac tests and procedures.

Funds will also be used to expand the cancer centre and accommodate a new linear accelerator, which provides cancer patients with necessary radiation therapy treatment.

Patients have had to travel to London or across the border for urgent procedures, but the funding will allow for a second catheterization table.

Cardiac survivor and advocate Mike Jones said he suffered a heart attack in 2008 that resulted in him requiring the emergency services of the current single table cardiac catheterization suite in Windsor.

“The hospital team saved my life,” he said. “I tried to personally repay the debt of gratitude by raising money in 2012 by riding my bicycle from Dawson City, Yukon to Windsor, Ontario. The money raised was to support construction of a new cardiac catheterization suite that would include a second catheterization table. I want to thank the Ford government for reinvigorating this project and making the new cardiac catheterization suite with a second table finally a reality. "