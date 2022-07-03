$30,000 in damages after driver crashes into hydro pole near Chatham, Ont.

A 25-year-old driver has been charged after crashing into a hydro pole and causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the area of Queen’s Line and Drake Road, near Chatham.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the total damage is estimated at $30,000.

As a result, the 25-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving.