WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,596 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,796 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

4 cases are community acquired

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are outbreak related

13 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

0 school is in outbreak.

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU. The health unit website says 970 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: