$25,000 in drugs seized from home in Ford City area

Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $25,000 in narcotics after executing a search warrant at a Ford City home.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit launched a drug investigation that led to the search of a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road on Thursday at 7 p.m., with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

During their search, officers say they located and seized 343 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 grams of fentanyl. They also recovered $1,700 in Canadian currency, 9 BB guns, a 3D printer, 3D printed gun parts, cell phones, and a digital scale.

A 29-year-old man is charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Failure to comply with release order (x 2)

A 30-year-old woman is charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.