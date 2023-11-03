WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $25,000 in drugs seized from home in Ford City area

    Drugs and guns seized by Windsor police. (Source: WPS) Drugs and guns seized by Windsor police. (Source: WPS)

    Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $25,000 in narcotics after executing a search warrant at a Ford City home.

    The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit launched a drug investigation that led to the search of a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road on Thursday at 7 p.m., with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

    During their search, officers say they located and seized 343 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 grams of fentanyl. They also recovered $1,700 in Canadian currency, 9 BB guns, a 3D printer, 3D printed gun parts, cell phones, and a digital scale.

    A 29-year-old man is charged with the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • Failure to comply with release order (x 2)

    A 30-year-old woman is charged with the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

