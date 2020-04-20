WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 20 new cases.

The stats are according to data released on Monday morning. There are 80 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 27. Twenty deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they are moving closer to the finish line.

“When we are looking at the spread we try to look at the community spread and the institutional cases,” says Ahmed.

He says we have seen a decline in the community cases, but they need to contain the cases in the long-term care homes.

He says the homes are following all of the measures to help reduce the risks and contain the spread.

Overall, 3,916 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, and 687 tests are pending.

“There are a lot of testing in our community, some of them are proactive testing,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says he hopes that all of this backlog will clear soon.He added they are being cautious not to over test asymptomatic people.

In Chatham-Kent, 29 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

With files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu.