WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 22 tickets issued in traffic blitz at 'dangerous intersections'

    Forest Glade Drive and Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Forest Glade Drive and Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Windsor police handed out 22 tickets at ‘dangerous intersections’ in the city.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored some of Windsor’s most dangerous intersections on Thursday: Forest Glade Dr. at Tecumseh Rd. E. and intersections along the 3100 block of Howard Ave.

    Here’s a breakdown of the 22 tickets issued:

    • Misusing plates
    • Driving without insurance
    • Failing to move over for an emergency vehicle
    • Running a red light
    • Driving without a licence
    • Using a cellular device.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News