WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Six cases are in the agri-farm sector and four are in healthcare workers.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the other 12 cases are unknown. He says due to the high number of cases, he can’t say yet if they are close contacts or community spread.

That’s a big drop in the 88 cases reported on Monday, including 87 in sgri-farm workers.

“It’s most of these testing are still targeted and we may see these numbers go up and down,” says Ahmed.

There are 1,602 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 869 people who have recovered.

Six workplaces in the agriculture sector are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Extendicare Tecumseh.