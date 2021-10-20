22 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and three more school outbreaks in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.

The health unit says 211 cases are currently active, including 147 variants of concern (VOC) cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,302 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,631 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

9 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks. The new outbreaks are at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Giles Campus French Immersion Public School School outbreaks in Windsor-Essex on Oct. 10, 2021. (Courtesy WECHU)

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

4 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: