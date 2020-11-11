WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 10 are among agri-farm workers, two are healthcare workers, one is a resident of a long term care home, one is a close contact of a confirmed case, one case is community-acquired and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are currently 111 active local cases.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 2,783 people who have recovered.

WEHCU says there are four outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place has two staff members who contracted the virus. Lifetimes on Riverside has four staff members and four residents with COVID-19. Iller Lodge in Essex has five residents and one staff member with the virus. Berkshire Care Centre has one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit declared a community outbreak at a University of Windsor residence building Tuesday after five students had confirmed cases of the virus, another 13 are self-isolating.

There are currently no workplaces or schools experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.