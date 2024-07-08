WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 2 dead, 19 injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say

    Detroit police investigate a shooting in Detroit on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (John T Greilick/Detroit News via AP) Detroit police investigate a shooting in Detroit on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (John T Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
    A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.

    Michigan State Police said no one was in custody and they were assisting Detroit police with the investigation, according to a post on the social media platform X. The agency said their preliminary information showed two people died and 19 others had “various injuries.”

    Detroit police released few details, confirming the shooting on a residential block on Detroit’s east side left two people dead. But a police statement Sunday afternoon did not specify the number of people injured or the circumstances of the shooting.

    “At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend,” police said in a Sunday statement.

    Police said a Monday news conference with Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan would detail a “comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties.”

    Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a department spokesman, declined further comment. Duggan’s spokesman John Roach said the mayor would be at Monday’s news conference about “block club party safety strategy” but declined to comment on the shooting.

