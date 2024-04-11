16-year-old charged after allegedly spraying 'harmful chemical'

Windsor police have arrested a youth suspect accused of spraying another teen with a noxious substance.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 2700 block of Lillian Ave.

Officers learned that the victim, a 15-year-old male, had been approached by the suspect who yelled a racial slur at him.

Police say the suspect subsequently sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene.

The victim was sent to the hospital with minor physical injuries.

Through investigation, officers quickly identified and located the suspect.

A 16-year-old, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at his residence. The youth will be charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and failing to comply with a release order. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.