WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 16-year-old charged after allegedly spraying 'harmful chemical'

    Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested a youth suspect accused of spraying another teen with a noxious substance.

    On Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 2700 block of Lillian Ave.

    Officers learned that the victim, a 15-year-old male, had been approached by the suspect who yelled a racial slur at him.

    Police say the suspect subsequently sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene.

    The victim was sent to the hospital with minor physical injuries.

    Through investigation, officers quickly identified and located the suspect.

    A 16-year-old, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at his residence. The youth will be charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and failing to comply with a release order. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News