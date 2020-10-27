WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health notified the Lambton Kent District School Board on Monday that there is a probable case of COVID-19 in the Chatham Kent Secondary School community.

An advisory is posted on the school board’s website.

“Chatham-Kent Public Health is working closely with the school community and is contacting any individuals (students and staff) who may have been in potential contact with the virus,” said the advisory.

CK Public Health said there are 15 students from Chatham Kent Secondary School who were dismissed to quarantine.

“All teachers have been asked to develop an online presence to facilitate student learning. Any students who are dismissed by Public Health to quarantine will have the opportunity to continue their learning remotely,” said an email to CTV News.

The school is open to students.

Chatham-Kent Public Health said it will only call close contacts of probable or confirmed cases. The health unit said if you have not been contacted, you have not been in close contact with the probable or confirmed case.

As indicated at the beginning of the school year, parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19.