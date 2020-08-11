WINDSOR,ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit says of the 14 cases there are three cases in the agri-farm sector, three local healthcare works, one travel-related to Michigan, four in the community, and three are under investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 131 active cases, there has been 2,393 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 2,191 people who have recovered.

There are 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, 112 people are self-isolating and seven are in hospital.

Windsor-Essex will join the rest of the province in Stage 3 Wednesday. Stage 3 will see most businesses permitted to reopen with a few exceptions including amusement and water parks, buffets, table games at casinos, dancing at bars and restuarants unless they are hired performers and private karaoke rooms.

Gathering limits will be raised from 10 people to 50 for indoor venues and from 50 to 100 people maximum if outdoors.

"While this is definitely news to celebrate, it does not mean the pandemic is over," Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said. "COVID-19 is still with us. Reopening safely means ensuring we all continue to do our part.”

Dr. Ahmed said it is critical people and workplaces continue to follow public health measures.

There are outbreaks at 10 workplaces in Windsor-Essex, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, two manufacturing facilities in Tecumseh, and one in Windsor. There are three agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two in Leamington as well as one construction company in Leamington.

There are two long-term care or retirement facility in outbreak status —Augustine Villas in Kingsville and New Beginnings in Leamington.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.