WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health unit says of the 11 cases there are five cases in the agri-farm sector, four in the community, and two are under investigation.

As of Monday, there are 173 active cases, there has been 2,379 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 2,135 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 155 people are self isolating and eight are in hospital.

Monday morning the province announced Windsor-Essex was given the go-ahead to move into Stage 3 which would see the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at restaurants and bars among other services.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said it is important for people to continue to follow public health guidelines.

“Please, please be mindful that moving to Stage 3 does not mean that the virus is gone," Dr. Ahmed said. "We have to follow all those measures that we are following right now and will continue to follow until a point that we see the virus activity has gone down or completely gone from our community."

There are outbreaks at 11 workplaces in Windsor-Essex, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, two manufacturing facilities in Tecumseh, and one in Windsor. There are four agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two in Leamington as well as one construction company in Leamington.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 in a “reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

There is one long-term care or retirement facility in outbreak status —Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.