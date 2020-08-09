WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one more agri-farm worker has tested positive for COVID-19, Sunday.

Another three new confirmed positive cases in the community brought the total to 2,368.

There are 2,114 resolved cases and 71 deaths to date.

The health unit says 11 workplaces have a COVID-19 outbreak at this time.

Six of the workplaces are in the agriculture sector, four are in manufacturing and one is in the construction sector. There is also a retirement home with an outbreak.

The province is seeing promising figures, reporting 79 new COVID-19 cases, Sunday.

Active cases continued to decline with 148 more patients recovering from the virus.

ICU admissions, as well as hospitalizations decreased, Sunday as over 28,000 tests were processed.