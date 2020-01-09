WINDSOR -- The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a hulking structure across the Detroit River when it’s finished.

Side benefits from the project unveiled in Detroit Thursday show improvements include some small bridges as well.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority unveiled concept drawings for five new pedestrian overpasses.

These will be constructed over the Interstate-75, which will connect to the Howe bridge a few miles downriver.

The community chose the "arch" design, with more than 500 individuals weighing in on three different design choices.

The bridges will be well lit and fully accessible for all users.

Construction of these will start this year and take place until 2024.