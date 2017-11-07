

CTV Windsor





A Windsor youth has been sentenced for her part in a bullying incident against a girl with cerebral palsy.

In November of last year, a social media post of a girl with cerebral palsy being taunted went viral. In the video, she was punched and spit on by a group of teens at Pillette and Wyandotte.

As a result, four teens and one adult were arrested.

As reported by AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros, the youth was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation after pleading guilty to assault. She will also receive counselling as part of her sentence.

Her lawyer, John Sitter, says his client has also been sentenced in the court of public opinion.

Sitter claims his client been ostracized and received threats on social media after admitting her responsibility.

The girl is the first youth to plead guilty.

One adult in the video, Dylan White, pleaded guilty earlier in the year for his actions, and was given a probation term.

Two Windsor teens also charged in the incident had their guilty pleas struck down by a judge in September.