Windsor Syrian community stages peaceful protest
Members of the Syrian community gather in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 5, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 10:29AM EDT
A small, but vocal group of Windsorites were protesting after a horrific gas attack in Syria.
Members of the local Syrian community staged a peaceful protest at the riverfront.
Board member of the Syrian Canadian Council Ahmed Riahi says ever since the latest Syrian regime took power they've been trying to control a revolution.
A suspected government chemical attack in an opposition held town in northern Syria killed dozens of people Tuesday - leaving residents gasping for breath and convulsing in the streets and overcrowded hospitals.
To his knowledge , Raihi says no Syrians in Windsor have a had family affected from the chemical gas attack.
