A small, but vocal group of Windsorites were protesting after a horrific gas attack in Syria.

Members of the local Syrian community staged a peaceful protest at the riverfront.

Board member of the Syrian Canadian Council Ahmed Riahi says ever since the latest Syrian regime took power they've been trying to control a revolution.

A suspected government chemical attack in an opposition held town in northern Syria killed dozens of people Tuesday - leaving residents gasping for breath and convulsing in the streets and overcrowded hospitals.

To his knowledge , Raihi says no Syrians in Windsor have a had family affected from the chemical gas attack.