Windsor Police investigate pharmacy robbery
Coral Medical Health Spa on Provincial Road in Windsor Ont., on June 9, 2017 (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 9:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 10:09AM EDT
Police are on the scene of a robbery at a medical centre in south Windsor.
According to Windsor Police, the theft took place around 8:00 a.m. at a pharmacy at the 1400 block of Provincial Road.
No injuries are reported, and police are not yet releasing any information about what was stolen.
More to come.
