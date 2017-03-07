

Rich Garton





A Windsor infant with a rare genetic disorder has found a bone marrow match.

CTV Windsor first brought you Madalayna Ducharme's story a few months ago -- when her parents, Tamara and Charles made a plea for people to become bone marrow and stem cell donors.

It was on the heels of them learning Madalayna suffers from a rare genetic disorder called malignant infantile osteopetrosis. The side effects cause progressive vision and hearing loss, bone density and could potentially be fatal.

Doctors contacted the family this week – and Ducharme is already undergoing treatment and is being prepped for the bone marrow transplant.

CTV News spoke with the family -- and they are elated with the news.

Tamara Ducharme took to Facebook this morning to provide the good news. "We are sending big THANKS to all who have supported us, got swabbed, volunteered and donated blood," she posted.

