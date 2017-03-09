

CTV Windsor





Fire crews battled a large fire on Provincial Road in Windsor Thursday that destroyed a business.

It also damaged other buildings and a trailer.

Nearly every firefighter in the city was called to the scene over the noon hour as multiple fires were blazing.

A fire official told CTV News a grass fire behind J & B Auto Recyclers could have been the start of it and it escalated quickly.

Shop owners at the recycling business say they had hundreds of engines and transmissions inside.

The other two buildings - Plaza Ontario and Lucier Glove and Safety Products - were evacuated.

Those buildings had minor damaged, but the origin of the fire is still a mystery.

One man said he first noticed the flames right after a train went by. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

Provincial Road was closed down for several hours.